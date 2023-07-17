The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Biden to meet Netanyahu in US after first phone call in months

The prime minister also informed Biden of his intention to seek wide approval for judicial reform bills set to be approved by the Knesset next week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2023 19:30

Updated: JULY 17, 2023 20:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE AND ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL)

US President Joe Biden invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet in the United States on Monday evening in the first phone call between the two leaders in months, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Netanyahu agreed to the invitation and a suitable date will be coordinated with US officials, the PMO added.

The prime minister also informed Biden of his intention to seek wide approval for judicial reform bills set to be approved by the Knesset next week amid ongoing nationwide protests across Israel.

In the phone call, Biden reassured Netanyahu of the strong ties between Israel and the US as well as of joint efforts to combat the nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime. 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson)

Netanyahu further stressed Israel's attempts to maintain calm in the West Bank following the IDF's raid on Jenin earlier this month, the largest of its kind in over 20 years.

The phone call also came ahead of President Isaac Herzog's upcoming visit to Washington this week, where he is set to meet with the US president.

This is a developing story.



