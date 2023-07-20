The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
New EU sanctions against Iran for military support to Russia and Syria

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 20, 2023 18:26

Updated: JULY 20, 2023 18:27

The European Union said on Thursday it had established a "new framework for restrictive measures" in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and of Syria's regime.

This new framework prohibits the export from the European Union to Iran of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the EU said in a statement.

"The Council also decided to list six Iranian individuals under two already existing sanctions regimes for Iran's military support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defense systems)," it added.

The EU added that it was imposing restrictive measures against 18 individuals and 5 entities for human rights violations in Afghanistan, South Sudan, Central African Republic, Ukraine and Russia.

The Taliban ministers of Education and Justice as well as the acting Taliban Chief Justice of the Afghanistan Supreme Court are among the six individuals sanctioned because of their sexual and gender-based violence, the EU said in a statement. It also imposed restrictive measures against twelve other individuals and five entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia, referring to people who have misused facial recognition technology for "arbitrary arrests" and the politically motivated rulings against outspoken Kremlin critics like Alexei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

