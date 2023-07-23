Netanyahu to receive pacemaker ahead of judicial reform vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer to receive a pacemaker on Saturday night, the prime minister announced in a video published on social media.

"I feel great, but I'm listening to my doctors," said Netanyahu in the video. "The doctors said I'll be released from the hospital tomorrow by the afternoon and I'll be able to arrive at the Knesset for the vote."

The prime minister added that he hoped an agreement would be reached on the reasonableness standard bill set to be voted on Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was admitted to Sheba Medical Center after losing consciousness and hitting his head at his home in Caesarea. After a series of tests, the prime minister was released from the hospital with a holter monitor, a type of portable electrocardiogram for cardiac monitoring.

On Saturday night, the holter monitor detected an issue with his heartbeat, leading to Netanyahu's doctors advising him to have immediate surgery to get a pacemaker, the prime minister said in the video.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during a press conference on Operation Shield and Arrow on May 10, 2023 (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Levin to serve as acting prime minister

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister while Netanyahu is in surgery.

The weekly cabinet meeting which usually takes place on Sunday will be rescheduled for a later date due to the surgery.