Two protesters burn Koran in front of Iraqi embassy in Denmark

The two protesters were from a group that calls itself "Danish Patriots", which held a similar demonstration last week and live-streamed the events on Facebook.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 24, 2023 14:21

Updated: JULY 24, 2023 15:09
Protesters from the "Danish Patriots" demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. (photo credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup/via REUTERS)
Two protesters set fire to a copy of the Koran, Islam's holy book, in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital on Monday, risking a further deterioration of relations between the two countries.

Protests have raged across Iran and Iraq after Denmark and Sweden allowed the burning of the Koran under rules protecting free speech. Protesters in Iraq set alight the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

Demonstrations over Koran burnings

Several thousand Iraqis demonstrated in Baghdad on Saturday over the burnings in the two Nordic countries, in a gathering called by ruling Iraqi parties and armed groups, many close to Iran.

The organizer of Monday's demonstration in Copenhagen stomped on the Koran and set it alight in a tin foil tray next to the Iraqi flag on the ground.

Protesters from the ''Danish Patriots'' demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. (credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup/via REUTERS) Protesters from the ''Danish Patriots'' demonstrate in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark July 24, 2023. (credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Thomas Sjoerup/via REUTERS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that people who desecrate the Koran should face the "most severe punishment".



