Magnitude-6.0 quake strikes off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 04:34

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara island on Tuesday, the geophysics agency said, adding there was no potential for tsunami.

The agency said the epicentre of the quake was out at sea at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles) in the eastern Indonesian region, close to Timor Leste.

The quake was felt weakly on land in some areas on East Nusa Tenggara but there were no immediate reports of damage, the agency said.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 02:54 AM
US DOJ sues Texas over floating border barriers
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 11:36 PM
White House says it does not support attacks inside Russia
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 11:23 PM
Jordanian army downs drone headed from Syria carrying drugs
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 06:21 PM
Fire breaks out in Jerusalem Hills, Tzova residents evacuated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 04:02 PM
Russia now producing more munitions per month than in all of 2022
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 03:53 PM
Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police order
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 01:37 PM
Kremlin: 'vigilance' needed after explosives found on grain ship
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:39 PM
Kremlin will press on with operation in Ukraine despite drone attacks
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:28 PM
Ben-Gvir files police complaint over death threats
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 12:00 PM
Suspected arrested after burned body found in Jordan Valley
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 11:55 AM
Gallant: IDF to brief security cabinet ministers on military readiness
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/24/2023 11:07 AM
Talks with North Korea start on US soldier Travis King - UN Command
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 09:15 AM
Reasonableness bill to be voted on Monday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 06:38 AM
IDF clashes with armed Palestinian group near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 05:01 AM
