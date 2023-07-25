Moody's to publish special report on Israel's credit rating - report

The Moody's credit rating agency will publish a special report on Israel on Tuesday evening, a day after the first law in the government's judicial reform passed, Israeli media reported.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley cut Israel's sovereign credit to a "dislike stance," stating "We see increased uncertainty about the economic outlook in the coming months and risks becoming skewed to our adverse scenario."

"Markets are now likely to extrapolate the future policy path and we move Israel sovereign credit to a 'dislike stance.'"