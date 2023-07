Former Israeli minister David Levy was hospitalized on Wednesday night at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem's cardiac ICU, the hospital announced on Thursday morning.

The hospital reported that he was stable and conscious and surrounded by his family.

David Levy served as a member of Knesset between 1969-2006 and took on the roles of deputy prime minister, foreign affairs minister, immigration and absorption minister, and housing and construction minister during that time.