US, IDF naval commandos complete joint drill

The IDF's elite Shayetet 13 naval commandos and their US counterparts on Thursday completed joint military drills known as "Juniper Spartan."

The allied forces trained to contribute to maintaining the security of key maritime zones in the region.

An IDF statement said that such drills with foreign allied forces throughout the world, and especially with the US, assist in strengthening alliances and improving military tactics,

The joint drill was one of a series that have taken place and will still take place between the US and Israel.