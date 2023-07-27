The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Trump lawyers told to expect indictment -NBC News

The first charges brought against Trump came in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan's district attorney indicted him.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2023 18:30

Updated: JULY 27, 2023 18:40
ORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
ORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Donald Trump's attorneys have been told to expect an indictment against the former US president from a federal investigation into efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

The report did not say when to expect the indictment.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating actions by Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, to try to reverse his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Officials have testified that during his final months in office, Trump pressured them with false claims of widespread voter fraud. His supporters attacked the US Capitol in a Jan. 6, 2021, bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win.

Trump said on July 18 he had received a letter from Smith stating that he was a target of the probe.

Former US President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, US, April 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SETH WENIG/POOL) Former US President Donald Trump appears in court with members of his legal team for an arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, US, April 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SETH WENIG/POOL)

Several US news outlets reported Trump's lawyers had arrived at a Justice Department building and were meeting with officials in Smith's office.

It is not uncommon for defense attorneys to meet with federal prosecutors before an indictment.

Have other former US presidents faced criminal charges?

Trump is already the first former US president to face criminal charges, which he has sought to portray as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Any indictment in the election case would represent a second round of federal charges from Smith, who was appointed in November by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Trump's attorneys previously met with officials at the Justice Department, including Smith, before a grand jury in Miami indicted Trump in June.

Trump pleaded not guilty in Miami to a 37-count indictment charging him with unlawfully retaining classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice. Prosecutors accused him of risking some of the most sensitive US national security secrets.

The first charges brought against Trump came in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan's district attorney indicted him. Trump in April pleaded not guilty to a 34 charges accusing him of falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him.

Trump, 77, leads a crowded field of Republican presidential candidates as he seeks a rematch with Biden, 80, next year.



