US court unseals Trump indictment in documents probe

A US federal court unsealed an indictment against Donald Trump on Friday detailing 37 charges against the former president for retaining classified government documents after he left office in 2021.

Classified documents in Trump case included US military, defense plans

The classified documents found in the possession of Trump included information on US and foreign countries' defense and weapons capabilities, according to the indictment unsealed on Friday.

The indictment says there also was information on US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.