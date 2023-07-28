The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Putin: Western policy mistakes are main reason for high food prices

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 13:03

President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected suggestions that Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine was responsible for high global food prices, saying Western "mistakes" in the form of monetary stimulus were at the root of the problem.

Putin asserted to a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg that the United States and the European Union had printed money to buy food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that "prices skyrocketed."

Putin appeared to be referring to the policy of "quantitative easing" to help major Western economies function under the social and economic disruption of the pandemic.

Putin also said the West had neglected investment in hydrocarbons: "One mistake led to another, it upended markets."

Mali leader thanks Russia for support in fighting 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 01:08 PM
Education Ministry director-general resigns over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 01:04 PM
Adidas plans more Yeezy stock sales in August
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 12:23 PM
Russia says downs Ukrainian drone near Moscow - RIA
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 06:32 AM
N. Korea's Kim discusses military cooperation with Russian minister
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 05:17 AM
N. Korea holds military parade for 70th anniversary of Korean War ending
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 04:33 AM
Netanyahu has no intention of firing AG Baharav-Miara, reappoint Deri
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 12:29 AM
US expects to deliver tanks to Ukraine starting in September - Politico
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 12:24 AM
Player from Bnei Sakhnin FC seriously wounded in shooting in Sakhnin
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
07/28/2023 12:02 AM
Jewish boy physically assaulted in antisemitic attack - report
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 10:05 PM
White House says there is no possibility Biden would pardon his son
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 09:41 PM
Wildfire breaks out near entrance to Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2023 08:37 PM
US intelligence report says China giving Russia military tech
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 07:03 PM
People wounded in bomb blast at shrine near Syrian capital - state media
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 06:47 PM
France lands military aircraft in Niger despite airspace closure
By REUTERS
07/27/2023 05:26 PM
