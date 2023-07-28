The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro - Ukrainian MP

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 28, 2023 21:30

Updated: JULY 28, 2023 21:49

A Russian missile struck a residential building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro late on Friday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"Russian terrorists hit a multi-story residential building," Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Klymenko said three people had been treated for injuries. Emergency services were at the site and going from apartment to apartment to check residents.

Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings.

Reuters could not independently verify the strike.

 

