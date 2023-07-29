The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

US nurse, child abducted in Haiti, non-profit organization says

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 29, 2023 22:16

A US nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, a faith-based humanitarian aid organization said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Alix Dorsainvil, our director’s wife, and their child were kidnapped on the morning of Thursday, July 27th from our campus near Port au Prince while serving in our community ministry," El Roi Haiti said on its website. The statement gave no further information on the age or gender of the child.

“We are aware of reports of the kidnapping of two US citizens in Haiti,” a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners.”

Netanyahu to hold security summit amid Lebanese border tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2023 10:20 PM
Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks early next month - WSJ
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 08:43 PM
France suspends all development aid to Niger following coup
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:09 PM
West Bank settlers set fire to Palestinian fields in revenge attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2023 05:33 PM
Russia has received around 30 peace proposals on Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 02:41 PM
Weaker Doksuri drenches north China, Beijing evacuates thousands
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 02:39 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits positions near Bakhmut
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 02:09 PM
Nasrallah to Israel: 'We are prepared, we'll face any error'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2023 12:25 PM
Swedish migration agency re-examines residency permit of Koran burner
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:30 AM
Russia says coalition drone flew 'dangerously close' to Russian warplane
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:14 AM
Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:11 AM
US told ousted Niger president it will work to restore order
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 05:03 AM
UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:42 AM
US to provide Taiwan with military aid, White House says
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:10 AM
Biden says a deal may be on the way with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 12:24 AM
