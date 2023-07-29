Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative, as well as a Chinese one, could be a basis for peace.

Putin confirmed, at the same conference, that there would be no serious changes and no intensification of actions on the Ukrainian front for now.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St. Petersburg on Friday, he said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive. He said Ukraine had lost 415 tanks and 1,300 armored vehicles since June 4. Reuters could not verify the numbers cited by Putin.