Daycare teacher's assistant Olga Zavirov, who forgot a baby in a car in 2011, leading to her death, was extradited to Israel on Wednesday.

Zavirov escaped to Ukraine in 2011 after being convicted for the death of the baby. Last December, she went to Slovakia where she was arrested and extradited.

On Wednesday morning, Zavirov was brought to court in Petah Tikva for her arrest to be extended.