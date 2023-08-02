The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Active shooter reported at US Capitol, police say

People inside the US Capitol during summer recess were urged to take shelter immediately.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 22:00

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 22:24
The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, November 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

A possible active shooter was reported at the US Capitol on Wednesday, the Capitol Police said, urging people inside Senate office buildings to shelter in place.

The US Senate was in summer recess and the majority of lawmakers were not in, but most offices retain a skeleton staff on site. There also are typically are dozens of workers staffing Senate cafeterias and coffee shops, security posts and working on building maintenance.

Civilians ordered to shelter in place

"If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots," the US Capitol Police said in a post on social media.

Police said they responded to an emergency call.

An advisory from the Capitol Police urged people to move inside their offices and take emergency equipment. It also asked them to silence their electronic equipment and remain quiet.

There was a heavy police presence outside the buildings, with some staffers standing outside and tourists gathered around the perimeters of the Capitol complex.

US media reported that Capitol police blocked access to the series of tunnels that led from Senate office buildings to the main Capitol building. Security for the Capitol sent out an email to those inside the building and to take cover. This included recommendations to stay away from doors and windows, as well as locking and securing doors.

In a tweet, Capitol police stated that there are no confirmed reports of gunshots.



Related Tags
usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by