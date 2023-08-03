The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran's President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran -Tasnim

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 09:58

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday.

In April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 amid a realignment of relations between Gulf states and Iran.

The UAE, which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 after attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites.

The UAE's Dubai emirate has long been one of Iran's main links to the outside world.

Russia adds Norway to list of countries 'unfriendly' to its diplomats
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:32 AM
IDF soldiers injured in car accident in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 10:12 AM
British embassy in Niger to reduce staff numbers temporarily
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 09:33 AM
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad senior official near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 09:17 AM
Soccer fans suspected of launching fireworks at rival team's hotel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 08:01 AM
Israeli Arab killed in shooting in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 07:28 AM
Ukraine military: drone attacks possible around Kyiv
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 02:17 AM
Ashdod synagogue damaged, money stolen in suspected break-in - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 10:15 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia wants a 'global catastrophe'
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 10:06 PM
Netanyahu voices support for IDF gen. after Likud MK's disparagement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 09:03 PM
Russia limits movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea - TASS
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 07:00 PM
US soccer team Philadelphia Union sign Israel's Tai Baribo
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 06:39 PM
Palestinians indicted for smuggling arms into Jenin during IDF operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 04:48 PM
Large fire hits industrial zone in Iran's Doroud city
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:37 PM
Poland says it protests against Belarus actions near border
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:26 PM
