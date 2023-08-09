The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defense ministry

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 08:38

Russia said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow on Wednesday, one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.

"An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles was prevented over the territory of the Moscow region," the defense ministry said.

"Two UAVs were destroyed by air defenses."

One was shot down near Domodedovo, where one of Russia's biggest international airports is located, and another near the Minsk motorway, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Beijing reports 33 deaths from flooding, 18 still missing
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 05:43 AM
Biden says 'democracy won' in Ohio when voters rejected abortion measure
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 05:43 AM
Two killed, one wounded in Negev shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 01:00 AM
World Bank says Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law violates its values
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:32 AM
Israeli soldier convicted of selling ammunition, intel on IDF bases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 09:04 PM
Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defense deployment to Poland
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 08:37 PM
120 new French olim arrive in Israel
By ZVIKA KLEIN
08/08/2023 08:36 PM
Shots fired at Israeli bus in West Bank, IDF launches manhunt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 05:41 PM
US embassy in Haiti capital closed Tuesday due to nearby gunfire
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 05:00 PM
Arab-Israeli crime family boss arrested at airport minutes before escape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 03:27 PM
Palestinian Authority President Abbas meets with King Abdullah in Amman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 02:49 PM
Poland to send additional troops to Belarus border -PAP
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 11:42 AM
3-year-old collapses in park, evacuated to nearby hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 12:24 AM
Gamliel asks Smotrich to end budget freeze on high education for Arabs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 11:32 PM
Judge dismisses Donald Trump's defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 07:27 PM
