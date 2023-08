A man from Israel's center was indicted on Wednesday for an alleged series of sexual offenses against his stepdaughter, Walla reported Wednesday.

The man is accused of raping his stepdaughter over the course of five years while she was between the ages of 13 and 18. The indictment stated that despite her pleas for him to cease the assault, he said he would only stop when she was married.

He also allegedly blackmailed the victim against speaking out.