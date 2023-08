Two combat unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted by Russian air defenses near Moscow early Thursday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced on Telegram.

Sobyanin said that one UAV was intercepted in the Kaluga Oblast southwest of the Russian capital, and another above the ring road around the city.

TASS reported that the Russian military intercepted another 2 drones approaching Sevastopol. Nine other drones were disabled by electronic warfare systems, and fell into the Black Sea.