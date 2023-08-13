Fire breaks out at fertilizer storage in Moscow region - RIA

A large fire broke out on Sunday at a fertilizer storage in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region, Russian state new agency RIA reported.

"The size of the fire is 1,800 square meters," TASS quoted the statement.

Сьогодні палає підмосковне Раменське pic.twitter.com/IZDihgNGVi — Ukrinform (@UKRINFORM) August 13, 2023

Another state news agency, RIA, reported that the fire broke out at a fertilizer storage.

Videos of the fire posted online show thick black smoke and a flame, seen from hundreds of meters away.