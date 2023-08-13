The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fire breaks out at fertilizer storage in Moscow region - RIA

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 12:49

Updated: AUGUST 13, 2023 13:12

A large fire broke out on Sunday at a fertilizer storage in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region, Russian state new agency RIA reported.

"The size of the fire is 1,800 square meters," TASS quoted the statement.

Another state news agency, RIA, reported that the fire broke out at a fertilizer storage.

Videos of the fire posted online show thick black smoke and a flame, seen from hundreds of meters away.

Main suspect in Burka shooting released from hospital to jail
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 01:53 PM
Arab local authorities won't open school year in protest of funding cut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 01:28 PM
Attempted shooting attack targets IDF post in northern West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:57 AM
Israel Police chief helps clear cow from Highway 1
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:57 AM
Hamas supporter arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 09:53 AM
Prison service vehicle torched overnight in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/13/2023 07:59 AM
Russia defense ministry says it destroyed Ukraine drone over Belgorod
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 06:28 AM
China condemns visit of 'troublemaker' Taiwan VP to US
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 05:21 AM
Rheinmetall to deliver Luna drone system to Ukraine by year end
By REUTERS
08/13/2023 02:31 AM
Two injured, including toddler, in southern Israel ATV accident 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/12/2023 04:36 PM
Russian fighter jet crashes in Kaliningrad region, two pilots killed
By REUTERS
08/12/2023 03:27 PM
Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat - French police
By REUTERS
08/12/2023 03:25 PM
White House open to training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in US
By REUTERS
08/11/2023 09:31 PM
US: There will be restrictions on any unfrozen Iranian funds
By REUTERS
08/11/2023 09:23 PM
Iran slows buildup of near weapons-grade enriched uranium
By REUTERS
08/11/2023 08:52 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by