A young man who disappeared in a reservoir in the Golan Heights was found dead by rescue divers after disappearing early on Tuesday, according to Israeli media reports.

The 18-year-old was spotted by passersby, struggling and drowning in Ma'ale Hashachar Lake in the Golan Heights. Emergency medics from the United Hatzallah were deployed to search for the missing person before his body was found and pulled out of the water.

Medics declared him dead at the scene.