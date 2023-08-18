The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Troop deaths and injuries in Ukraine war nearing 500,000

Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 18, 2023 18:56

Updated: AUGUST 18, 2023 19:13
Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began in Feb. 2022 is nearing 500,000, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed US officials.

The officials cautioned that casualty figures remained difficult to estimate because Moscow is believed to routinely undercount its war dead and injured, and Kyiv does not disclose official figures, the newspaper said.

Russia's military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injuries, the newspaper reported. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded, it added.

Ukraine's counteroffensive and Russian deaths

The NYT quoted the officials as saying the casualty count had picked up after Ukraine launched a counter-attack earlier this year.

The Ukrainian military on Thursday claimed gains in its counter-offensive against Russian forces on the southeastern front. Kyiv said its forces had liberated a village, the first such success since July 27, signaling the challenge it faces in advancing through heavily mined Russian defensive lines without powerful air support.

Graves of unidentified people killed by Russian soldiers during occupation of the Bucha town, are seen at the town's cemetery before the first anniversary of its liberation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine March 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO) Graves of unidentified people killed by Russian soldiers during occupation of the Bucha town, are seen at the town's cemetery before the first anniversary of its liberation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine March 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH/FILE PHOTO)

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Reuters requests for comment. Russia made no immediate comment on the report.



