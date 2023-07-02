The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Zelensky: Ukraine has killed 21,000 Wagner mercenaries on Eastern Front

According to Zelensky, the reason why the mercenaries continue to press forward is because they know that it's their best chance of survival.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2023 15:37

Updated: JULY 2, 2023 15:38
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

Ukrainian troops have killed some 21,000 Wagner Group mercenaries and wounded another 80,000 along the eastern front of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed in an interview with a Spanish news outlet on Sunday. 

"Only in the east of Ukraine, our troops eliminated 21,000 [Russian mercenaries] and wounded 80,000 more,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a translated transcript of the interview published by Ukrinform, or The National News Agency of Ukraine.

“That is, about 100,000 Wagner fighters were killed or wounded by our troops in the east. These were colossal losses for the Wagner,” the Ukrainian head of state continued. “Now everyone can see: we destroyed the real fist of the Wagner fighters in the east of Ukraine.”

He continued, adding that Wagner fighters, who have been involved in some of the bloodiest battles in Ukraine, are pressing on towards the front line, even as Ukrainian fire cut most of them down.

Pressing forward despite the odds

According to Zelensky, the reason why the mercenaries are continuing to press forward despite the constant fire from Ukrainian troops is because they know that it's their best chance of survival.

"If they [move] forward, towards us, they knew they might get captured, they might be wounded,” Ukrinform quotes Zelensky as explaining. “But if they are captured, they have a chance to survive.

"They have no chance if they retreat, having not completed the task. When returning back to their forces, the Wagner fighters are killed by the military.”

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS) Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS)

According to the Ukrainian President, the situation faced by Wagner mercenaries has been so dire in some circumstances that facing overwhelming odds of death at the hands of the Ukrainian defenders was a better prospect than returning to their own people, unsuccessful in their mission.

These Wagner fighters had no chance from the beginning, Zelensky said, adding that many Wagner fighters were forced from jail cells into combat roles and had no say in the matter.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by