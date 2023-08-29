The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says it has disrupted notorious 'Qakbot' hacking network

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 19:20

Updated: AUGUST 29, 2023 19:30

US authorities on Tuesday announced an international law enforcement operation to disrupt the notorious "Qakbot" malware platform used extensively by cybercriminals involved in financial crime.

"Qakbot malware infected more than 700,000 victim computers, facilitated ransomware deployments, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies all over the world," the US Department of Justice said in a release.

The operation also involved France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Britain, it said.

First discovered more than a decade ago, Qakbot is commonly spread through malicious, boobytrapped emails sent to unsuspecting victims.

Security researchers say they believe the hacking network originates in Russia and has attacked organizations around the world from Germany to Argentina.

Putin to exit Russia, travel to China in first trip since arrest warrant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 06:43 PM
No. 2 US House Republican Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 06:11 PM
Israeli government extends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 05:38 PM
Israeli woman dies after falling at waterfall in Croatia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 05:13 PM
Russia says second Ukrainian drone downed over Black Sea - RIA
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 03:55 PM
French soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorism operation
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 01:04 PM
Israel Police closes Highway 7 after suspected dangerous substance leak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 12:49 PM
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone over Black Sea
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 12:45 PM
Iran's Raisi urges Japan to release Tehran's frozen assets
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 11:24 AM
Israeli security forces arrest 24 in two West Bank operations overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 09:56 AM
Seven Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 09:40 AM
Sudan's Burhan heads to Egypt to meet President Sisi
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 08:52 AM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Panama's northern coast
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 08:38 AM
Ukrainian drones destroyed by air defenses over Tula region
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 06:09 AM
North Korea's Kim calls for strengthening naval forces
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 12:48 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by