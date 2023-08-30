The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Forest fires hit Russian Black Sea resort town

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 11:01

Hundreds of firefighters are trying to put out blazes near the Russian Black Sea town of Gelendzhik, one of the country's most popular resorts, the local mayor said on Wednesday.

In a post on Telegram, mayor Alexei Bogodistov said that 441 people, more than 80 vehicles and fire-fighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to combat the forest fires which had engulfed 118 hectares of land.

On Tuesday, the local administration asked residents to volunteer to help emergency services. Footage circulating online showed the wooded hills above the town wreathed in flame.

Forest fires are rare on Russia's humid Black Sea coast, but much of Europe has sweltered in a series of heatwaves this summer, causing blazes across the continent.

Shots fired at Tamra mayor's home amid wave of attacks on politicians
By MICHAEL STARR
08/30/2023 10:04 AM
Israeli UN envoy: PM Netanyahu may visit White House soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 09:17 AM
Airspace around Moscow's Vnukovo airport closed - Tass quotes officials
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:32 AM
Russian military says destroyed four Ukrainian vessels
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:28 AM
Two men shot, seriously injured in separate shootings in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 01:32 AM
US announces new military assistance package for Ukraine valued at $250m
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 08:23 PM
Putin to exit Russia, travel to China in first trip since arrest warrant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 06:43 PM
No. 2 US House Republican Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 06:11 PM
Israeli government extends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 05:38 PM
Israeli woman dies after falling at waterfall in Croatia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 05:13 PM
Russia says second Ukrainian drone downed over Black Sea - RIA
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 03:55 PM
French soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorism operation
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 01:04 PM
Israel Police closes Highway 7 after suspected dangerous substance leak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/29/2023 12:49 PM
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drone over Black Sea
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 12:45 PM
Iran's Raisi urges Japan to release Tehran's frozen assets
By REUTERS
08/29/2023 11:24 AM
