Iranian man, four Iraqis jailed for life for killing US citizen – court sources

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 14:40

An Iranian man and four Iraqis were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing US citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad last year, two legal sources said.

Troell was killed during a botched attempt to kidnap him in November, police said at the time.

"The Iranian man was the mastermind of the crime," one legal source said. All five were arrested in Iraq soon after Troell's murder, the source added.

Court officials did not name the defendants but said the four Iraqis were members of a Shi’ite Muslim militia.

Woman shot dead in Haifa in criminal shooting - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 02:08 PM
6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Timor island - geophysics agency
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 01:46 PM
Israel Police, IDF find weapons, ammo in car in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 11:25 AM
Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Suna
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 10:30 AM
Israel Police arrests 2 for threats against Nazareth mayor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 08:39 AM
Six Ukrainian servicemen killed in helicopter incident -Ukrainian media
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 10:38 PM
US Senate's McConnell pauses for more than 30 seconds in appearance
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 08:35 PM
Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 07:48 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of child molestation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 06:46 PM
White House: US concerned that N. Korea, Russia arms talks are advancing
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:37 PM
Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin crash
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:33 PM
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:29 PM
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:23 PM
