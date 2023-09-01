The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US State Dept. rep to visit Jerusalem next week, discuss space security

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 07:54

Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Jerusalem and Ankara during the week of September 4-9, according to a Friday statement from the US State Department.

In Jerusalem, she is expected to meet with officials from Israel's Foreign Ministry for discussions on strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible uses of artificial intelligence, and space security.

In Ankara, Assistant Secretary Stewart will meet with Foreign Affairs Ministry and National Defense Ministry officials on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters.

IDF mapping village where ramming attack terrorist lived
By Amir Bohbot/Walla!
09/01/2023 04:50 AM
Russian air defense neutralizes 'unidentified object' in Pskov region
By REUTERS
09/01/2023 12:35 AM
US charges man with helping smuggle microelectronics to Russia
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 11:53 PM
Saudi Arabia responds to distress call from ship in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 09:23 PM
Israel cancels gov't cabinet meeting due to Netanyahu's Cyprus trip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 09:22 PM
US judge sentences former Proud Boys leader to 17 years for role in Jan. 6 attack
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 07:49 PM
Biden tells DeSantis he signed major disaster declaration over Idalia
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 05:58 PM
Russia ready to resume grain deal when all problems are solved
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 05:47 PM
6.2-magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Timor island - geophysics agency
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 01:46 PM
Israel Police, IDF find weapons, ammo in car in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 11:25 AM
Wallace confirms resignation as UK defense minister in letter to PM Suna
By REUTERS
08/31/2023 10:30 AM
Israel Police arrests 2 for threats against Nazareth mayor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/31/2023 08:39 AM
Six Ukrainian servicemen killed in helicopter incident -Ukrainian media
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 10:38 PM
US Senate's McConnell pauses for more than 30 seconds in appearance
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 08:35 PM
Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 07:48 PM
