US State Dept. rep to visit Jerusalem next week, discuss space security

Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Jerusalem and Ankara during the week of September 4-9, according to a Friday statement from the US State Department.

In Jerusalem, she is expected to meet with officials from Israel's Foreign Ministry for discussions on strategic stability, multilateral arms control, responsible uses of artificial intelligence, and space security.

In Ankara, Assistant Secretary Stewart will meet with Foreign Affairs Ministry and National Defense Ministry officials on strategic stability, risk reduction, and current arms control and security matters.