Russia's drone attack on Danube port of Izmail inflicts widespread damage - Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 07:53

Russia's 3-1/2 hour drone attack early on Monday on the Danube River port of Izmail in Ukraine's Odesa region inflicted widespread infrastructure damage with drone debris setting several buildings on fire, the governor of the region said.

About 17 drones were shot down, but some hit their targets, Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries.

In several settlements of the Izmail port's broader area, warehouses and production buildings as well as agricultural machinery and equipment were damaged, Kiper said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

