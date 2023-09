Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he expected President Volodymyr Zelensky to talk to Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan after Erdogan's meeting on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am convinced that, based on the results of Erdogan's conversation with Putin, there will be contact between President Erdogan and President Zelensky," Kuleba said in Kyiv. "There is trust in relations between President Zelensky and President Erdogan."