Blinken speaks with Netanyahu, Abbas amid talk of Saudi deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with both Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud on Monday amid growing talk of a Saudi deal.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed mutual interests, including expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran,” the State Department said about the call.Blinken also “reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.”Israel has pushed to ensure that the Saudi deal, which it believes could be a game changer for the region, would not impact its security or its qualitative military edge.An official told Israeli reporters on Monday that Israel’s security could be not sacrificed in such a deal.The agreement would primarily be between Washington and Riyadh but it would include a normalization deal with Israel. It's expected that Israel would have to make concessions to the Palestinians as part of that deal.