Ukraine finds it harder to secure weapon supplies, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Ukraine was finding it harder and slower to secure sanctions on Russia and weapon supplies to help fend off Moscow's forces.

Speaking at a conference in the Ukrainian capital, he said Ukraine's three-month-old counteroffensive would make faster gains in the south and east if Kyiv's military received more powerful weapons.

"The war is slowing down. This is true, we recognize this. All the processes are becoming harder and slowing down: from sanctions to the delivery of weapons," he said in comments from the conference that were posted on his website.