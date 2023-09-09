Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Morocco - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Morocco late on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 27 km (16.78 miles), GFZ said.

The quake occurred about 72 km east of the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties after the quake.

However, a few accounts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed tremors being felt. Videos posted on the platform showed people running out to streets and buildings shaking.