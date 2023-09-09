G20 summit declaration drops condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine

Countries must refrain from use of force to seize territories, G20 countries said in a joint declaration at their summit in New Delhi on Saturday, avoiding any direct mention of Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," the leaders said in the statement.

The G20 at its last summit in Bali said that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.