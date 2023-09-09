Algeria says it will open air space for humanitarian aid to Morocco

Algeria, which broke off ties with Morocco two years ago, said on Saturday it would open its air space for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco, after a major earthquake there that killed over 1,000 people.

Algeria severed diplomatic relations with Morocco in 2021, citing what it said were “hostile acts”. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said earlier this year that relations between the North African neighbors had reached “a point of no return”.

In a statement on Morocco's quake, Algeria's presidency said it was ready to provide humanitarian aid and offer all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people, if Morocco requests such help.