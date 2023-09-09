The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Romania finds new possible fragments of Russian drone on its territory

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 17:39

New fragments of a drone similar to those used by the Russian military were found on Romanian soil, the defence ministry said on Saturday, and President Klaus Iohannis said this indicated an unacceptable breach of Romania's air space had occurred.

In a statement, Iohannis said he had informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the pieces of drone - the second to crash in Romanian territory this week - and that Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's complete solidarity with Romania.

"The identification by Romanian authorities on Romanian territory near the border with Ukraine of new drone fragments ... indicates an unacceptable breach occurred of the air space of Romania, a NATO state, with real risks to the security of Romanian citizens in the area," Iohannis said.

Umm al-Fahm woman critically wounded in shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2023 05:10 PM
Algeria says it will open air space for humanitarian aid to Morocco
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 04:37 PM
US, Canadian warships again sail through Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 03:57 PM
G20 summit declaration drops condemnation of Russia's war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 02:54 PM
WhatsApp of 15 Yesh Atid members hacked, Shin Bet investigating
By Tal Shilo/Walla!
09/09/2023 02:40 PM
Moroccan Health Ministry calls for residents to urgently donate blood
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2023 01:42 PM
UK police arrest terrorism suspect who escaped from prison
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 11:30 AM
G20 delegates reach compromise on Russia-Ukraine conflict language
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 10:12 AM
Five injured in brawl in Rahat overnight
By Walla!
09/09/2023 02:44 AM
Saudi crown prince gets phone call from Ukrainian President Zelensky
By REUTERS
09/09/2023 01:56 AM
Police arrest two men on suspicion of threatening Abu Ghosh mayor
By Walla!
09/09/2023 01:14 AM
TA Deputy Mayor warn: 'Eritreans preparing stockpiles of sticks, stones'
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE , ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV
09/08/2023 11:56 PM
Elon Musk posts meme telling the ADL to 'drop the Anti-'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 08:56 PM
A large fire broke out in Ramla market, firefighters are on the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/08/2023 07:17 PM
Ukraine finds it harder to secure weapon supplies, Zelensky says
By REUTERS
09/08/2023 04:59 PM
