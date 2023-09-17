Jerusalem Post
Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon state leaves 14 dead

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2023 01:08

A plane crash in Brazil's northern Amazon state on Saturday has left 14 dead, CNN reported, citing a local mayor.

The accident took place in the Barcelos province, some 400 km (248 miles) from the state capital, Manaus.

In an interview with CNN Brazil, the mayor of Barcelos, Edson de Paula Rodrigues Mendes, confirmed the crash of a medium-sized plane and said there were 12 tourists on board in addition to a pilot and co-pilot who were all killed.

Some Brazilian media outlets reported that US citizens are among those killed. Reuters has not yet verified the reports.

