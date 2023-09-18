Drone crashes in Iranian city of Gorgan, massive blasts heard

No casualties have so far been reported and law enforcement said they were investigating the incident.

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005
A drone crashed in a residential area of the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Iranian state media said.

Iranian news media have shared several photos and videos of a burnt object lying in a street, with nearby shops having their windows smashed and cars sustaining damage. Police have cordoned off the area.

The chief of police of Golestan province told semi-official Tasnim news agency the situation was under control and that some debris from the object landed outside the city.

This is a developing story.



