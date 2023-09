Ukraine's air defense systems destroyed 27 out of 30 drones and one Iskander ballistic missile that Russia launched on Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukraine's air force said on the messaging platform Telegram.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were destroyed in Ukraine's southern, central and western regions, while the missile was launched in the direction of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, it said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.