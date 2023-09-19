Jerusalem Post
Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with German Chancellor Scholz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 19:20

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2023 19:22

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before addressing the General Assembly on Friday. 
This is a breaking story. 
