Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before addressing the General Assembly on Friday.This is a breaking story.
Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with German Chancellor Scholz
