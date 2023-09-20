Jerusalem Post
Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Saudi normalization, Iran

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 12:04

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday will hold their first face-to-face talks since Netanyahu took power in December, with topics expected to include a potential Israel-Saudi normalization deal and Iran.

Biden had held off extending an invitation to Netanyahu out of concern about a judicial overhaul that curbs the power of judges undertaken by his right-wing government as well as Israel's expansion of settlements on the occupied West Bank.

Instead of meeting at the White House - Netanyahu's preferred venue - the two leaders ended up arranging their talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

