New Israel Prison Service head candidates publicized

The four final candidates to succeed Katy Perry as the head of the Israel Prison Service were announced on Tuesday night, according to N12.

They are: Uzi Levy, Commander of the Judea and Samaria division of the Israel Police; Ilan Malka, retired Israel Prison Service warden; Muni Bitan, deputy commissioner of the Israel Prison Service; and one unnamed commander in the Israel Police.

Israel Prison Service head Katy Perry confirmed in July that she would be completing her term as the head of the service in January.