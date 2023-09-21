Jerusalem Post
‘Stop unfounded criticism against Israel’ says Netanyahu to UN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 00:59

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023 01:43

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during the gathering of the assembly in New York, where he spoke of Iran’s role in destabilizing the Middle East, his hopes for Saudi-Israel normalization and the promising economic corridor being constructed between India, the Gulf states and Israel.

Netanyahu demanded that the UN Secretary-General change the attitude of the UN institutions towards the State of Israel, saying that "it is not possible that while major changes are taking place in the entire world and in the Middle East for the better, only in the UN there is no change and it is constant in his hostile attitude toward Israel."

Netanyahu also added that "the time has come for the UN to condemn Iran's subversion, Palestinian terrorism against innocent civilians, and cease its unfounded criticism of Israel." 

