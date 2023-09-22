Jerusalem Post
China urges relevant countries to lift sanctions against Syria

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 16:57

China urges relevant countries to immediately lift all "unlawful and unilateral" sanctions against Syria, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday, citing a joint statement by China and Syria.

China opposes interference by external forces in Syria's internal affairs and the undermining of its security and stability, as well as the unlawful military presence in Syria, according to the statement.

Both sides strongly oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, including the imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions and restrictive measures against other countries, the statement said.

 

