Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 12:53

Updated: SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 12:54

A large chunk of a motorway in southwest Sweden collapsed overnight, causing three people to be taken to hospital with light injuries, police said on Saturday.

The landslide damaged the motorway between Sweden's second-biggest city Gothenburg and Norway's capital Oslo, near the small town of Stenungsund, around 50 km north of Gothenburg on Sweden's west coast.

"The hardest hit parts of the landslide area measure around 150 x 100 meters. In total, however, the landslide has affected an area of around 700 x 200 meters," the Gothenburg Rescue Services said in a statement.

Ex-Wagner commander arrested in Norway for attempting return to Russia
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 01:21 PM
Iraqi PM will visit Russia in the next few weeks - statement
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 12:09 PM
Three arrested after 18-year-old killed in Huwara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2023 11:38 AM
Blinken suggests Iran not a responsible actor on nuclear program
By REUTERS
09/23/2023 02:49 AM
Netanyahu to Fox News: An agreement with Saudi Arabia will be signed wit
By WALLA!
09/23/2023 02:45 AM
UK's Sunak considers banning cigarettes for next generation
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 10:25 PM
Fire at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, firefighters dealing with it
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 09:41 PM
One killed, 15 injured in Russian strike on Kremenchuk - governor
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 07:34 PM
Israel strikes in Gaza Strip amid riots, incendiary balloons - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2023 06:38 PM
China urges relevant countries to lift sanctions against Syria
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 04:57 PM
Russia plans huge defense spending hike in 2024 - Bloomberg
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 03:40 PM
Azerbaijan envisages amnesty for Karabakh fighters
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 09:03 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky to visit Canada, address parliament
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 03:34 AM
Russian attack on Ukrainian town west of Donetsk injures 13
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 01:37 AM
Biden establishes White House office focused on gun violence protection
By REUTERS
09/22/2023 12:54 AM