Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ethnic Armenians will leave Nagorno-Karabakh

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2023 09:50

The ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh will leave for Armenia as they do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan and fear ethnic cleansing, the leadership of the breakaway region told Reuters on Sunday.

"Our people do not want to live as part of Azerbaijan. 99.9% prefer to leave our historic lands," David Babayan, an adviser to Samvel Shahramanyan, the president of the self-styled "Republic of Artsakh."

He said it was unclear when the 120,000 of Karabakh Armenians would move down the Lachin corridor.

"The fate of our poor people will go down in history as a disgrace and a shame for the Armenian people and for the whole civilized world. Those responsible for our fate will one day have to answer before God for their sins."

