Russian President Vladimir Putin may hint he will take part in the 2024 presidential election next month, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, paving the way for the Russian leader to stay in power until at least 2030.
Putin may hint he will run in Russia's 2024 election next month
By REUTERS10/03/2023 09:02 AM
