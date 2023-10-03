Jerusalem Post
Putin may hint he will run in Russia's 2024 election next month

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hint he will take part in the 2024 presidential election next month, Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday, paving the way for the Russian leader to stay in power until at least 2030.

Rocket fired from Gaza into sea in possible PIJ war simulation
By MICHAEL STARR
10/03/2023 09:52 AM
Two Palestinians arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2023 09:19 AM
Turkey arrests 90 over suspected links to Kurdish militants
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:02 AM
Ukraine downs 29 Russia-launched drones, one cruise missile
By REUTERS
10/03/2023 09:01 AM
UK police attending fire believed to be caused by a lightning strike
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 11:45 PM
North Dakota Senator dies in plane crash with his family
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 10:05 PM
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Netanyahus' hotel in Neveh Ativ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 08:50 PM
Mexican arrested in Tel Aviv following Interpol extradition order
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 07:38 PM
Over 2,100 Jews had arrived at Temple Mount for Sukkot prayers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 05:31 PM
US Supreme Court rebuffs dispute over videos targeting abortion provider
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 04:47 PM
Five Jews who entered Joseph's Tomb attacked with stones, one injured
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
10/02/2023 04:05 PM
Zelensky says cooperation with EU vital for victory, Kyiv needs support
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 03:44 PM
Three Palestinians arrested in Temple Mount scuffle with Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2023 12:37 PM
Iraq rejects Turkish strikes in Kurdistan region, seeks resolution
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 12:15 PM
Russian shelling of Ukraine's Kherson kills one, injures six -governor
By REUTERS
10/02/2023 08:33 AM