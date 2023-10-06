Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

By REUTERS

Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all," the committee said in its citation.

Mohammadi is one of Iran's leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.

She is currently serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organization, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars. Charges include spreading propaganda against the state.

She is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organization led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia's Dmitry Muratov.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or around $1 million, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

IDF arrests two Palestinians attempting to infiltrate from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 11:46 AM
Herzog ahead of Simchat Torah: We must put our difference aside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 10:23 AM
Philippines puts 42 airports on heightened alert following bomb threats
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 09:31 AM
Israeli arrested on suspicion of poisoning dog, other animals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/06/2023 08:46 AM
Russia's parliament may withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 08:10 AM
Ukrainian grain silo damaged by drone attack near Danube
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:50 AM
40+ killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas - officials
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 07:37 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 05:27 AM
Trump files to dismiss $500 million lawsuit against his ex-lawyer
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 04:14 AM
Biden and Xi face-to-face meeting being planned by White House
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 02:05 AM
Turkish air strikes hit Kurdish militant targets in Syria - ministry
By REUTERS
10/06/2023 12:09 AM
Lebanese army dismantles illegal structure in Israeli territory -IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 09:18 PM
Putin repeats assertion that Russia did not start war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/05/2023 05:08 PM
Israeli family of five injured in car crash in Egypt's Sinai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 03:10 PM
2 men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping 92-year-old rabbi released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/05/2023 02:51 PM