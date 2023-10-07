Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany 'strongly' condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

By REUTERS

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she strongly condemned a surprise attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on Saturday, saying violence against innocent people must stop straight away.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks against Israel from Gaza. Violence and rockets against innocent civilians must stop now. We stand in full solidarity with Israel and its right under international law to defend itself against terror," Baerbock said on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Israel braces for cyber attacks amidst attacks from Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 02:30 PM
Hamas terrorists infiltrated IDF base, contact with soldiers cut off
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:15 PM
Saudi Arabia calls for end to violence between Israel, Palestinians
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 02:06 PM
Fires break out in Jerusalem, Ashkelon, Netivot amid rocket attacks
By WALLA!
10/07/2023 01:51 PM
Civil Aviation Authority bans sports, leisure flights across Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:41 PM
Adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader supports Palestinian attacks
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:31 PM
Hamas claims to have Israeli captives in Gaza
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 01:01 PM
Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu on attacks: 'There are dozens dead'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 01:00 PM
Turkey's Erdogan calls on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:52 PM
Terrorist shot by Israeli forces at settlement entrance in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:49 PM
Abbas: Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:47 PM
Elon Musk 'hopes for peace' in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:45 PM
Spain condemns attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:40 PM
France's Macron: I strongly condemn terrorist attacks against Israel
By REUTERS
10/07/2023 12:38 PM
IDF strikes Hamas as operation 'Iron Swords' commences
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/07/2023 12:33 PM