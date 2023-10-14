Defense Ministry to spearhead efforts to rebuild southern Israel

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is speeding up reconstruction in the areas surrounding Gaza and has allocated a starting budget of NIS 10 million to rebuild in areas damaged by Hamas, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Last week, dozens of Hamas terrorists entered the country and murdered at last 1,300 Israelis. They also destroyed houses, cars and other infrastructure.

Central project planner appointed

The Engineering and Construction Division at the Defense Ministry, appointed as the central project planner for the mission, established 10 work teams with professionals from all fields to enter the communities.

The relief work will include handling electricity, gas, water infrastructure, clearing rubble, and cleaning, and will be carried out in full coordination with the representatives of the communities.

Each of the construction teams is comprised of professionals from various fields.

The Director General of the Defense Ministry decided that the reconstruction efforts will take place simultaneously with the current, ongoing combat operations.

The Defense Ministry additionally highlighted the importance of these efforts to rebuild the infrastructure within the Gaza envelope.